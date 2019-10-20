Chinese authorities demolish megachurch, arrest pastors

Chinese authorities destroyed a 3,000-seat megachurch in Anhui province and detained its pastors over the weekend, ChinaAid reports.

No legal papers ordering the church’s demolition were provided, but government officials tore it down on Friday — even though it was reportedly part of the country’s officially-recognized church network.

It was mid-worship service when the destruction took place, according to ChinaAid, who provided a brief video clip of the demolition in progress.

Communist officials detained the church’s pastors, Geng Yimin and Sun Yongyao, on suspicion of “gathering a crowd to disturb social order.”

“This is yet another clear example showing the escalation of religious persecution today by the Chinese Communist regime,” said ChinaAid President Bob Fu. “The total disregard of religious freedom’s protection as enshrined in the Communist Party’s own Constitution tells the whole world President Xi is determined to continue his war against the peaceful Christian faithful. This campaign will surely fail in the end.”